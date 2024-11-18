Masechaba Ndlovu ties the knot with Ntethelelo Faku in a private ceremony

Masechaba Ndlovu and Ntethelelo Faku have reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony, with fans and friends showering them with love and well wishes on social media. The TV and radio personality and the multi-award-winning singer, producer and owner of Ntethe Records, have a two-year-old son, Lukhanyo Lesizwe.

The former Department of Sports, Arts and Culture spokesperson, who also starred in "Generations" and “Backstage”, took to Instagram to share images of their traditional wedding, which was held on Saturday, November 16. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Mposwa (@masechabandlovu) She wrote alongside of pictures of her and Faku dressed in traditional attire: “Yesterday I married my best friend, now my HUSBAND💍. My chief strategist, my lover, my LIFE. Baba ka @lukhanyo_lwezizwe, ndiyakuthanda.Ndiyabulela Faku, Nyawuza, Mpondo👑.”

She added: “As we embark on this journey together, may no weapon formed against us prosper. This was the happiest day of my life. I love you @official_ntethe, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you. To God be the glory. “Yours Truly, Masechaba ‘Likuwelonke’ Mposwa 🙂.” Fans have since taken to the post’s comments section to wish the newly-weds well.

This includes musician lindough_rsa who was at the ceremony. He wrote: “I’m so Blessed to be one of the people that witnessed this beautiful Love from Day1🥹🙏🏾♥️May God Bless you even more,Love is a beautiful thing ✍🏽♥️.” Ginger.jack.5 added: “Love is so beautiful congrats to the both of you🥰🥰.”

Vuyelwa_tshona also commented: “Congratulations Mkhaya! @official_ntethe 🙌🏾. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. May God bless your union abundantly! ❤️🙏🏾.” Meanwhile, “ZiMoja” has reported that the couple were determined to keep their wedding a secret. The publication said that a source close to the situation explained how wedding guests were sworn to secrecy, that the invitation process was kept confidential and that Ndlovu and Faku worked closely with the event organisers to avoid any information leaking to the media.