Master KG beats Nicki Minaj & Jason Derulo to win international award

The room in which musician Master KG stores his awards must be bursting at the seams. The South African continues his global domination by adding another award to his name. The star beat Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa to bring home the Song of the Year Award at the annual NRJ Music Awards in France. The awards are presented by the French radio station to honour musicians across the globe. Taking to Twitter, Master KG said he was in disbelief over the artists he had beaten to scoop the coveted title.

“We won a big one in France last night, Best International Song of the Year at the NRJ music awards. I keep watching these nominees again and again because I can't believe it! Big thanks to everyone for making this win possible,” an excited Master KG tweeted.

We Won A Big One in France Last Night Best international Song Of The Year!! @NRJhitmusiconly I keep watching this nominees again n again because I cant believe it🙏🙏🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Big Thanks to Everyone for making this win Possible pic.twitter.com/McioSX7S24 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 6, 2020

This award follows multiple wins from all over the globe in the past couple of weeks for Master KG.

His hit track “Jerusalema”, which features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has fast-tracked Master KG to become an instant household name across the globe.

Just last week, he made it onto American rapper and business mogul, Jay-Z's Tidal 2020 playlist.

This came just after the musician got the news that he had managed to reel in 143 million Spotify streams, that came from 18.5 million listeners from 92 countries.

The “Jerusalema” YouTube video has more than 260 million views and people worldwide have taken part in the “Jerusalema” dance challenge.