Master KG blesses fans with cold hard cash
“Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG was in a giving mood and sent several fans e-wallets.
The local producers kicked his giving spree over the weekend when he took to Twitter telling fans that he was giving away R500 to random people in his mention who shared a screenshot of them listening to his music with #MasterKG.
Okay let's have fun..Just Comment with a screeshot of any Platform Playing Any Of my Music You enjoy n let me know why you enjoy it using #MasterKG i will Choose winners randomly. ke R500 lea tseba— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021
After picking the lucky winners he thanked his fans for the support and said: “Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ... Win or no win i appreciate anyone … lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio”
Winner 5 #MasterKG nice one https://t.co/myvWQ9ZLDT pic.twitter.com/SnnjZc8MMK— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021
🎆🎆 hopefully you get ya go boya #MasterKG winner 4 https://t.co/MQy6Sv0fSE pic.twitter.com/KJa6jU6AlC— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021
Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ...Win or no win i appreciate anyone..lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio 🎙 #MasterKG— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021
Following this rumours started going around that he was dating actress Thuli Phongolo which has been denied by both parties.
Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 then lamented about defending Master KG while the rumours were going around to which the global hitmaker responded by asking the user out for lunch.
Ntwana yaka we must go out for launch— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 16, 2021
Which they accepted, however, that he wanted to send the user something to their account and blessed them with R3 000.
Danko😅😅💯 4sure https://t.co/4iOiJCAZyE pic.twitter.com/IPBvucCWBc— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 16, 2021
Master KG kept the lovefest going and blessed a couple of other users with R1 000 e-wallets.
Tao ekene checka message 😂😂💯💯 lets hope otla robala https://t.co/9Ov1XZiO4N pic.twitter.com/JhMMqzqGWQ— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 17, 2021
Checka message ngwanesu https://t.co/XFGUbYOoSq pic.twitter.com/FgjGP1F5P1— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 17, 2021
The Tshinada producer also recently announced that he is starting his own record label Wanitwa Mos Entertainment.
Taking to social media last week, Master KG made the big announcement and said: “I'm Officially CEO Of My Own Record Label @wanitwamos_entertainment Please Follow More Info Soon.”