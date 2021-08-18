Master KG blesses fans with cold hard cash

The local producers kicked his giving spree over the weekend when he took to Twitter telling fans that he was giving away R500 to random people in his mention who shared a screenshot of them listening to his music with #MasterKG.

“Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG was in a giving mood and sent several fans e-wallets.

Okay let's have fun..Just Comment with a screeshot of any Platform Playing Any Of my Music You enjoy n let me know why you enjoy it using #MasterKG i will Choose winners randomly. ke R500 lea tseba — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021

After picking the lucky winners he thanked his fans for the support and said: “Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ... Win or no win i appreciate anyone … lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio”

Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ...Win or no win i appreciate anyone..lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio 🎙 #MasterKG — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021

Following this rumours started going around that he was dating actress Thuli Phongolo which has been denied by both parties.

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 then lamented about defending Master KG while the rumours were going around to which the global hitmaker responded by asking the user out for lunch.