MASTER KG. Picture: Instagram

Master KG blesses fans with cold hard cash

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 41m ago

“Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG was in a giving mood and sent several fans e-wallets.

The local producers kicked his giving spree over the weekend when he took to Twitter telling fans that he was giving away R500 to random people in his mention who shared a screenshot of them listening to his music with #MasterKG.

After picking the lucky winners he thanked his fans for the support and said: “Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ... Win or no win i appreciate anyone … lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio”

Following this rumours started going around that he was dating actress Thuli Phongolo which has been denied by both parties.

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 then lamented about defending Master KG while the rumours were going around to which the global hitmaker responded by asking the user out for lunch.

Which they accepted, however, that he wanted to send the user something to their account and blessed them with R3 000.

Master KG kept the lovefest going and blessed a couple of other users with R1 000 e-wallets.

The Tshinada producer also recently announced that he is starting his own record label Wanitwa Mos Entertainment.

Taking to social media last week, Master KG made the big announcement and said: “I'm Officially CEO Of My Own Record Label @wanitwamos_entertainment Please Follow More Info Soon.”

