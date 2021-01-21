Master KG hangs out with Vin Diesel and his wife

Awarding winning music producer Master KG is living it up with Hollywood actor Vin Diesel and his wife, Paloma Jimenez. In a recently shared Instagram video the “Jerusalema” hitmaker is seen sitting at the dinner table having a casual conversation with the “Fast and Furious“ franchise actor and his wife at their home in the Dominican Republic. According to Master KG’s caption, he was invited to Diesel’s house to entertain them with his music and is thankful for the love he received. He wrote: “Day 4..Big Thanks To Vin Diesel And The Family For inviting Me Here in their home To Entertain them With my music..I’m Learning a lot from them,it is also So Wonderful To See The Support And ❤️ They Have For Me and my country 🇿🇦🇿🇦 #jerusalemadance“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa) Unfortunately for us, the video doesn't have any sound so the conversation is completely private.

According to a previous photo on Instagram, Master KG arrived in Spain on Monday, January 18 and has been there for four days thus far.

On Twitter, tweeps are speculating on the real reason Master KG is at Diesel’s home.

Some say that a music collaboration may be in the works since Diesel also dabbles in music and has released a song, while others seem to think that Master KG may appear in the next “Fast and Furious“ film.

@GodiLetlhake asked: “Are you gonna be part of Fast and furious, please don't agree to play Tyrese brother“.

@nhatburniton said: “Huh! StoneBwoy And Master KG On A Collabo. Some Squad Will Continue To Bleed With Hits. “BRO DEM NO READY FOR THE COLLAB”.

@EricMaero5 said: “Ask for a small part in the next fast and furious Master KG“.

Master KG recently added another award to his name, beating Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa to bring home the Song of the Year Award at the annual NRJ Music Awards in France.

His hit track “Jerusalema”, which features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has fast-tracked Master KG to become an instant household name across the globe.