Master KG looks back at manifesting his dream of meeting David Guetta
Share this article:
Local music producer Master KG shared how he manifested his dream of meeting David Guetta in an old interview.
Taking to his Instagram page, the “Di Boya Limpopo” hitmaker shared a clip from his appearance on the “Expresso Morning Show” in 2018 where he was asked to name three celebrities he would want to have dinner with.
He responded, naming Beyoncé, DJ Fresh and David Guetta.
Reflecting on this moment, he captioned the post: “Three Years ago it was A Dream To Work With @davidguetta And 2021 I’m Living That Dream We Shining The Light On New Song Together with @akon Never Give uP.”
Last month, Master KG dropped his collaboration with international music heavyweights Akon and Guetta, “Shine Your Light”.
Speaking to We Rave You, Master KG said: “I am blessed and excited to have collaborated with not one but two legends in David Guetta and Akon.
“Shine Your Light, my new single is special for me because it not only combines our different styles of music, but also spreads a positive message.
“Join us as we unite the world with love through music once again,” he said.
Guetta added: “I am thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Master KG, and I’m so pleased to get to work with my long-time friend Akon again!
“My hope is that ’Shine Your Light’ brings joy to listeners around the world as we join each other on the dance floor once again.”
Akon and David Guetta’s previous collaborations include two successful songs, “Sexy B****” and “Play Hard” and we’re waiting to see if “Shine Your Light” will receive the same kind of success.