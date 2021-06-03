Master KG makes Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' list

The stars are aligned for music producer, Master KG, who is soaring to great heights in his career.

It all started when his single “Jerusalema” took the world by storm and had everyone dancing and rejoicing even in the mists of a global pandemic.

He also released another single last week titled “Shine Your Light” with international music giants, Akon and David Guetta.

The single is currently charting across the globe with close to 1 million views on multiple streaming services.

Now Master KG adds another feather in his cap as he made the prestigious Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” list.

Announced on June 1 and in its seventh year, the 2021 list features what are touted as ground-breaking young entrepreneurs and thinkers.

An excited Master KG took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans and friends.

“I just keep getting better! Friday I dropped a new song with David Guetta and Akon already it’s on millions of streams and charting across the globe and yesterday I was part of Forbes Africa under 30. Thank you GOD❤” wrote the music producer.

Master KG joins other South Africans on the list including creative and digital influencer, Mihlali Ndamase; founder and director of Nuecleo, Cleo Johnson; CEO of Basadi Logistics, Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi; CEO and founder of BAAA Health, Bontle Tshole; founder and CEO of The Student Hub, Hertzy Kabeya, art director and digital influencer; founder of Li Chi Pan Studios, Li-Chi Pan; rugby player, Cheslin Kolbe and e-gamer, Fifa Player, Thabo Moloi.

His fans congratulated him on his milestone.

“Keep on going and growing Man, the sky is the limit remember and South African is so proud of you, let alone the talent in you and your achievement as much as the world is celebrating your massive talent. You are celebrated in one way or another,” said @PaileJacob

And @RabothataTyric said: “Keep it up bro ... We wish you the best in your career, you just put Limpopo and bolobedu in the map bro ... South Africa as whole and Africa bro. We grateful to have you”.

Managing editor for Forbes Africa, Renuka Methil, said: “I think it’s pretty interesting for this young generation.

“In many ways, this is a pioneering generation that has had to face Covid, a pandemic of this dimension.

“We’re looking at a list of young people who have been change-makers, who want to make a difference no matter what setbacks come their way,” she said.