Master KG shares traumatic experience on flight from Istanbul
Share this article:
Local music producer Master KG had a close call during a flight on Turkish Airlines on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, the “Jerusamela” hitmaker documented the whole experience while trying to leave Istanbul.
Sharing his ordeal, he said that the left engine on the plane had exploded after it took flight, and they had to fly around for four hours to lower the fuel lever before they could return to the airport.
“Damm this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after take off from instanbul l!
“We had to round for 4 hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute, I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots,“ he posted.
Damm this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after we take off from instanbul l!We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots.— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021
The “Shine Your Light” producer, also shared videos of the engine, stating that it was one of the most ”horrific experience(s) ever“ and told his fans to ”always thank God for this life..because tomorrow is not guaranteed.“
September 8, 2021
My worst horrific experience ever!— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021
Always thank GOD for this life..because tomorrow is not guaranteed pic.twitter.com/gM4YfUdB79— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021
Last month, the “Tshinada” producer announced that he is starting his own record label, Wanitwa Mos Entertainment.
Taking to social media, Master KG made the big announcement and said: “I'm Officially CEO Of My Own Record Label @wanitwamos_entertainment Please Follow More Info Soon.”
Earlier this year, he also celebrated making the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List.
Announced on June 1 and in its seventh year, the 2021 list features people touted as ground-breaking young entrepreneurs and thinkers.
An excited Master KG took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans and friends.
“I just keep getting better! Friday I dropped a new song with David Guetta and Akon already it’s on millions of streams and charting across the globe and yesterday I was part of Forbes Africa under 30. Thank you GOD❤” wrote the music producer.