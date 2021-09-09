Master KG shares traumatic experience on flight from Istanbul

Taking to Twitter, the “Jerusamela” hitmaker documented the whole experience while trying to leave Istanbul.

Sharing his ordeal, he said that the left engine on the plane had exploded after it took flight, and they had to fly around for four hours to lower the fuel lever before they could return to the airport.

“Damm this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after take off from instanbul l!

“We had to round for 4 hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute, I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots,“ he posted.