Master KG, Somizi, Siya Kolisi win big at Feather Awards 2020

Mzansi flew the Pride flag high at this year’s 12th annual Feather Awards held at the Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, on Wednesday night. Synonymous for it’s colourful live entertainment and witty commentary, the carefully scaled-down affair did not fail to deliver with a stellar performance by legendary jazz singer Gloria Bosman. Commenting on the event, Feathers Awards co-founder Thami Kotlolo aka Thami Dish said: “With the current ongoing global pandemic, we made a call that the show must go on, obviously respecting all government regulations. “Now in our 12th year, the main reason for hosting these awards during this trying period was to continue celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and turn up the love. “Every year, we come together to celebrate our diversity and inclusion for all and we felt we needed it even more so in 2020.

“Post Feathers, however, the work goes on. We party hard but we work even harder. The ongoing LGBTIQ+ dialogues in rural communities across the country continue to help us grow and give us a voice.”

Actor and film director Thishiwe Ziqubu bagged the award for best-styled individual while tech geek and entrepreneur Gorata Nzimande took home the hunk of the year award.

In his acceptance speech, Gorata has given a shout out to @ThamiFoundation and @FeathersSA for their work educating communities about Queer rights, Gender Diversity and LGBTIQ inclusion. "Growing up as a Transgender Man, didn't think this day would come". 🏳️‍🌈 #Feathers12 pic.twitter.com/MjEYYtGn2j — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 11, 2020

“Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba was named Hot Chick of the Year.

South Africa’s favourite captain, Siya Kolisi, was the obvious choice for sports personality of the year.

Award-winning poet and musician Napo Masheane, who was attended with her son, was named Best Rainbow Parent.

.@PopoMasheane we are so touched by your moving words! Thank you for being so Incredible as a Rainbow MOM. #FEATHERS12 pic.twitter.com/AFeEyHC72o — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 11, 2020

The drama queen of the year award went to Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his TV show “Dinner at Somizi’s”.

Olwethu ‘Olwee’ Mlotshwa was voted socialite of the year.

The musician of the year award went to global sensation Master KG.

I Just Won ❤️🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦❤️Musician of the year At the Feathers Awards My First Award At Home This year Big Thanks To Everyone For The Support #Feathers12 https://t.co/jI2yTMF9nL — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 11, 2020

Rainbow UCT took the award for best LGBTIQ student movement for their contribution to the community and the best LGBTIQ initiative in the public sector award went to Constitution Hill for their ongoing support of all things LGBTIQ.

Engage Men’s Health won the best LGBTIQ initiative in the private sector award.

Actress and model Refilwe Modiselle was named Diva Extraordinaire of the Year, while comedian Coconut Kelz took the social media personality of the year award.

I just won at the #Feathers12 and I’m in a hotel room all the way on Cape Town. Wow 😭![CDATA[]]>💔 But I’m so so happy ahhhh this is so huge for me 😭![CDATA[]]>🏳️‍🌈❤️ — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 11, 2020

The media award of the year went to SABC2 talk show “Motswako”.

Vaivi Swartz and Sape Maodi-Swartz won the cutest couple of the year award while role model of the year went to Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe.

Fag Hag of the year was a tie between businesswoman Shumi Dantile and one SA’s biggest LGBTQI+ allies, Siv Ngesi.

Speaking about sharing the win for this year’s Fag Hag of the year award Ngesi said: “I’ve been going to the Feather Awards for many years.

“And I’ve always thought that the Fag Hag award is one of the most prestigious awards.

“But, I never knew you could win an award for loving and supporting human beings.

“I really am quite inspired by the community and I’ve learned a lot from the community.

“They’e thought me a lot about vulnerability and they’ve redefined the idea of masculinity to me...Definitely the prettiest award I’ve ever gotten in my life, can’t wait to put it in my TV room.“

#FagHagOfTheYear Award goes to the stunning Mme Shumi Dantile and @iamSivN! You guys rock for your allies#Feathers12 pic.twitter.com/cWhF6vFkNX — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 11, 2020

The Simon Nkoli award was bestowed on jazz sensation Gloria Bosman.

The African Feather of the Year accolade went to Ugandan LGBTQI+ advocate Dr Frank Mugisha.

Having won the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Award and Thorolf Rafto Memorial Prize 2011 for his activism, the executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) continues to be one of the most prominent advocates for LGBTGI+ rights on the continent.

