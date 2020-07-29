Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ grabs the number 1 spot in France

It certainly is a season of good news for global hitmaker Master KG as his song, “Jerusalema” continues to wow audiences around the world. This week the hit single reached the number one spot on the Top 200 France charts and the remix which features Burna Boy is sitting comfortably at number five on the same chart. Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have also officially been named as young ambassadors for the country by the Department of Arts, Sports and Culture for bringing millions of people together with their hit song. KG and Nomcebo were congratulated by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa during a virtual sitting yesterday for managing to garner a huge following with “Jerusalema”, which was released in 2019. Mthethwa said the song was evidence of the strong impact that the creative arts had on people irrespective of nationality, language, age or borders.

He was referring to how the song had garnered success not just locally but internationally as well.

The “Jerusalema” music video currently has over 53 million YouTube views and has sparked numerous social media dance challenges, which have also garnered millions of likes.

KG took to Twitter to share his excitement over the success of the track but was also quick to let people know that he will not be dropping ‘wanitwa mos’ anytime soon.

This is the famous line he shouts in his songs which some people seem to find annoying.

“I'm always told to stop shouting 'Master Master KG Wanitwa Mos' on my songs. I know it can be annoying but it works for me hlee,” he tweeted.