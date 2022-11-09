Matthew Booth claims 'unfounded allegations' but tweeps are more interested in the cheesecake recipe

Former Bafana Bafana soccer "legend" Matthew Booth has broken his silence following his wife Sonia's 'cheesecake' affair bombshell.
Matthew's extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller has been hot tea all week after Sonia lifted the lid on it on social media.
In his statement, Matthew said he was “disappointed” that his wife had decided to air the “unfounded allegations” on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish his name.
While Matthew has called the allegations in her posts "unfounded", Sonia had evidence thanks to her private investigator, car tracker, bank statements and even pictures taken by the public.
In one of her latest posts, Sonia, who has now deleted all images of Matthew from her Instagram account, shared that she had concluded that Matthew's strategy is "constructive divorce", labelling him a coward. "If he wants a divorce he must file for it. I WAS SONIA BEFORE I WAS BOOTH!“
In another, she called it a “pity” that Matthew won’t take responsibility, as she called him a statistic that SA Football legends fall under.
“HE IS a statistic (all round), sadly. Self inflicted as evidence has shown all over social media, the DM's and emails. Pity he won't take responsibility, he will blame EVERYONE BUT himself. The "legend" is perfect in his blue-eyed-ness,” she wrote.
Another member of the public has even handed Sonia more evidence of the affair, this time Matthew and Bongani are at a dinner party, appearing to be a happy couple.
In his statement, the 45 year old spoke on how the news would negatively affect their children who are busy with exams. He also shared his intention to take legal action as the matter has been handed over to his attorneys.
I see that Matthew Booth’s business partners have distanced themselves from the affair because it’s a “private matter”.— Mpumz (he/him). (@Mpumz_Ngwenya) November 9, 2022
But I ask, if a man can take out money from his son’s education fund to fund his conquests with his mistress - do you think he’s someone you can trust?
Social media users have been going through Matthew's statement with a fine-tooth comb and many have been disappointed to not find the cheesecake recipe.
Yazi you could have simply said you would deal with this matter privately with your wife but no you had to show everyone that you hate her and wish her harm. https://t.co/YcdTblpusn— Siyabonga Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) November 9, 2022
Forget the cheesecake, you got caught in 4K ULTRA HD by a civilian 😭 wdym “”UNFOUNDED” 😭 https://t.co/iYPGs7ZQ9W pic.twitter.com/FemBBySeF8— drumz (@JoeyDrumzSA) November 9, 2022
Matthew Booth is a gone guy worldwide. Man's cheats on the wife, then seeks legal recourse against her unfoundedallegations.... And then apologizes to the side? YIFILM 🔥🔥🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/nV2zLdPpQN— Neo Mokotedi, LLBae♥️ (@iamyellow_Neo) November 9, 2022
Sies Matthew Booth! Your statement screams 'Gaslighter' of note! More concerned about sponsors and your side chick's image than the actual embarrassment you and that woman have brought to both your families! 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ Sonia Booth, stay strong sisi, noloku kuzodlula! pic.twitter.com/uQKq5fBYR8— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) November 9, 2022
Matthew Booth says that his wife made a public allegation without speaking to him. Yet handed the matter over to his lawyers without attempting to speak with her or resolve the issue at home? No man, this is some wild sh!t.— Ms Rebrand (@vsobudula) November 9, 2022
Strength to Sonia, she is dealing with a narcissist.
Lol Matthew Booth what are you trying to get your lawyers to do? To make your wife retract that you're a cheater??— Namhla ♥️ (@Nampree) November 9, 2022
You don't care for those kids well being. You literally baked a cake day before your son's birthday and took it to your side chick..
Booooo https://t.co/2lyfPdHPfP
Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment’s digital magazine here.