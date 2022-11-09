Matthew Booth claims 'unfounded allegations' but tweeps are more interested in the cheesecake recipe

Former Bafana Bafana soccer "legend" Matthew Booth has broken his silence following his wife Sonia's 'cheesecake' affair bombshell. Matthew's extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller has been hot tea all week after Sonia lifted the lid on it on social media.

In his statement, Matthew said he was “disappointed” that his wife had decided to air the “unfounded allegations” on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish his name. While Matthew has called the allegations in her posts "unfounded", Sonia had evidence thanks to her private investigator, car tracker, bank statements and even pictures taken by the public. In one of her latest posts, Sonia, who has now deleted all images of Matthew from her Instagram account, shared that she had concluded that Matthew's strategy is "constructive divorce", labelling him a coward. "If he wants a divorce he must file for it. I WAS SONIA BEFORE I WAS BOOTH!“

