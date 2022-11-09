Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Matthew Booth claims 'unfounded allegations' but tweeps are more interested in the cheesecake recipe

Sonia and Matthew Booth. Picture: Facebook

Sonia and Matthew Booth. Picture: Facebook

Published 15m ago

Former Bafana Bafana soccer "legend" Matthew Booth has broken his silence following his wife Sonia's 'cheesecake' affair bombshell.

Matthew's extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller has been hot tea all week after Sonia lifted the lid on it on social media.

In his statement, Matthew said he was “disappointed” that his wife had decided to air the “unfounded allegations” on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish his name.

While Matthew has called the allegations in her posts "unfounded", Sonia had evidence thanks to her private investigator, car tracker, bank statements and even pictures taken by the public.

In one of her latest posts, Sonia, who has now deleted all images of Matthew from her Instagram account, shared that she had concluded that Matthew's strategy is "constructive divorce", labelling him a coward. "If he wants a divorce he must file for it. I WAS SONIA BEFORE I WAS BOOTH!“

In another, she called it a “pity” that Matthew won’t take responsibility, as she called him a statistic that SA Football legends fall under.

“HE IS a statistic (all round), sadly. Self inflicted as evidence has shown all over social media, the DM's and emails. Pity he won't take responsibility, he will blame EVERYONE BUT himself. The "legend" is perfect in his blue-eyed-ness,” she wrote.

Another member of the public has even handed Sonia more evidence of the affair, this time Matthew and Bongani are at a dinner party, appearing to be a happy couple.

In his statement, the 45 year old spoke on how the news would negatively affect their children who are busy with exams. He also shared his intention to take legal action as the matter has been handed over to his attorneys.

Social media users have been going through Matthew's statement with a fine-tooth comb and many have been disappointed to not find the cheesecake recipe.

