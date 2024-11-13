‘Me, I’m lost’: Toya Delazy fans get into a froth over her bubble bath post

Toya Delazy has released a video on Instagram where she is in a bathtub covered in foam, to preview her latest gqom single, “Nazo”, but many South Africans are not here for it. The single is about a witch trying to do something messy and she will not back down, as per the lyrics in isiZulu translated to English on the video.

The singer, producer and performer shared the video on Tuesday and also did a digital voting poll, asking people if they get the message of her new single. The options on the poll were; “yebo loud & clear”, “I think so” and “Me I’m lost.” From the 298 responses to the digital poll, it would seem Delazy had her fans thoroughly lost - 62% voted “Me, I’m lost”.

Only 32% agreed that they get it, while 6% chose the second option, which is “I think so.” Many X users reacted to her location of choice for the video as they shared that they do not like the idea. X user @EyFresh commented, “I really enjoyed her music when she made songs like Heart with amazing visuals but I guess she is growing her audience and experimenting so good luck to her.”

I really enjoyed her music when made songs like "Heart" with amazing visuals but I guess she is growing her audience and experimenting so good luck to her. 😬🙃 — Anelisa Ndungane (@EyFresh) November 12, 2024 Another X user @kheswa_thenjiwe commented, “What’s happening????” What’s happening????

— Thenjiwe Kheswa (@kheswa_thenjiwe) November 12, 2024 X user @Akaysmart commented, “Wait, is that really the interpretation of what she’s singing? If it is, please find another career path.” Wait, is that really the interpretation of what she’s singing?



If it is, please find another career path — Akaninyenee (@Akaysmart) November 13, 2024 Despite the negative response to the video and new single, the “My City” hitmaker continues to make strides globally.