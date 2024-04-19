Meet DJ Drihanna, the rising female star making waves in the industry after opening for Black Coffee and Kabza De Small at Konka

Female DJ, Drihanna has been DJing for a year and she is already making waves and creating a name for herself. Just last weekend, she had a pinch-me moment when she performed before internationally renowned South African DJs Black Coffee and Kabza De Small’s back-to-back set at Konka. Real name, Dineo Mogoai, Drihanna posted a snippet of her set on social media and the reviews have been positive with many congratulating her on her milestone.

In the snippet, Drihanna is playing a hip hop set and when it comes to the club scene, many DJs are often criticised for not playing current or local tracks and of course, Drihanna received some backlash. Real name, Dineo Mogoai posted a snippet of her set online on social media and the reviews have been positive with many congratulating her on her milestone. Picture: Supplied Responding to the criticism she received on Twitter Drihanna explains: “They don't want to see a young black woman succeed, whether they go to work or hustle for themselves. “I was the only female DJ on the line-up, they could have chosen anyone, cause Konka doesn't just put anyone on their line-ups.

“They made it all about how Black Coffee wasn't impressed, trying to take away the fact that I did something that I can brag about to my family and future kids. It’s a big deal to me as I didn't see myself in that position so quickly.” As a DJ, Drihanna understands aligning her sets with the kinds of venues she plays at, understanding that maybe the Soweto crowds might not want to hear ‘Sexy Red’ or Metro Boomin. “They were so quick to judge that 20-second clip, whereas they were being unrealistic. You can imagine the crowd that was there, coming to hear Black Coffee.”

Last night was HIST⭕️RY as I opened up for Black Coffee & Kabza De Small at Konka ⭕️🔥.



Likkle me is blessed beyond measure. Ke big deal waitsi? Like they chose ME!!! 😭💗🤞🏼 — diamante 🤍 (@drihanna_dm) April 15, 2024 The 24-year-old is a versatile DJ, who plays a lot of Hip Hop music and got into the industry after taking up classes at popular school Mapentane Music Academy. Her relationship with the Soweto club began when she was hosting for them and when she played at her birthday celebration she proved that she could play at the popular club. “They loved me that night and they were like we're gonna put you again next weekend. Little did I know that weekend they were putting Black Coffee and I’m opening for him. They were like you, not just a pretty face, which is the stigma.”

She has a National Diploma in Management from TUT and pursued DJing part-time while working her 9-5 as an admin assistant. The 24-year-old is a versatile DJ, who plays a lot of Hip Hop music and got into the industry after taking up classes at popular school Mapentane Music Academy. Picture: Supplied She quit her job and is now pursuing DJing full-time. “As I was working, it just hit me that this isn't for me. I was working as an influencer, doing club hosting but I realised even that wasn’t for me.

“End of January last year I decided to quit my job and in April, I officially came out as a DJ and had my first gig at Opera Rosebank.” Drihanna describes herself as a creative person and was drawn to the world of DJing because of the need for more female representation within the industry. She’s crafted a hot, look-at-me look for her brand that has grabbed the public’s attention from her various hairstyles and fashion.

“My name is Drihanna so I look up to Rihanna. Her style, how she moves business-wise and how she has made a name for herself in the industry.” get it? 🥹 https://t.co/3OfoeRyIB3 pic.twitter.com/2x5yQaWZug — diamante 🤍 (@drihanna_dm) April 15, 2024 When it comes to the DJ world, Drihanna looks up to DJ Zinhle, “the OG of DJing, she’s paved the way,” she explains. Having already played internationally in places like Dubai, Namibia, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Drihanna has hopes to release music - which she is working on at the moment, touring and motivating young girls to move past the hate stigmas in society.