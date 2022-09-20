Memorial service for Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela to be held at the Market Theatre

The memorial details for the late media personality Lumko “Johnson“ Leqela have been announced. News of Leqela's passing was confirmed by their family in a media statement. Leqela died on September 14, at the age of 32.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela. He departed on the 14th of September 2022,” read the family statement. The details of their memorial was shared on Leqela's social media platforms for family and friends to gather to celebrate their life. “The Leqela family invite you to join them for a memorial service at The Market Theatre on Tuesday 20 September from 15:00,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬![CDATA[]]>📱![CDATA[]]>📻![CDATA[]]>🎭![CDATA[]]>📿 (@lumkojohnson) The media personality entered the public realm as a teenager on the popular SABC1 YoTV platform. They went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio production and media at large. Leqela was the producer of YFM’s “The Night Cap with Lula Odiba” for over five years. Last week the station paid tribute to Leqela.

Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM, said: “On behalf of all of us at Y, we extend our sincerest condolences to Lumko’s family and friends, as well as the team at Y and our listeners. “Lumko sought to shape the media industry in a positive way and I believe they left the space in a better place than they found it. “They continued to make a difference in the media space, at Y and in the LGBTQIA+ community with their creativity, critical thinking, professional aptitude and sound grasp of societal issues,” added Cassim.