Menzi Ngubane still not healthy enough to start filming 'The Queen'

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, who was set to start filming season 5 of "The Queen" in July needs more time to recover.

According to a statement Ferguson Films has been aware of the challenges Menzi has faced with his health, and through constant communication with him and his family, was kept abreast of his condition.

The Ngubane family have humbly requested that Menzi take more time to focus on his health and recovery.

“We were very excited when we announced that Menzi will be joining 'The Queen' family, as he brings with him a wealth of experience. We will continue keeping them in our prayers and supporting them on this journey, and wish Menzi strength to continue fighting the good fight, and come back stronger than ever,” said The Queen executive producer Connie Ferguson.

“We can’t wait for him to make his return soon to entertain our viewers with his charismatic acting skills and screen presence,” added co-executive producer Shona Ferguson.