Menzi Ngubane’s legacy to be celebrated at memorial service

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former “Generations” star and legendary South African actor Menzi Ngubane’s memorial is set to take place at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton on Thursday, March 18. The Ngubane family confirmed he died from a stroke earlier on Saturday at his home. Menzi is survived by his wife, Sikelelwa, and two daughters. Over the past 10 years, the Ladysmith-born actor spent much of his time trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and diabetes, while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases. Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane' s numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed on a kidney transplant list and ultimately undergoing the life-saving operation, allowing him to continue his acting career.

He spoke openly about his health problems and worked hard to spread the word about kidney disease.

Watch the livestream below:

His acting career spans more than three decades and his big break in the industry came with a breakthrough role as Cijimpi on “Kwakhala Nyonini”.

His last prominent role was as Judas Ngwenya in “lsibaya” last year.

Award-winning actress and executive producer Sonia Mbele broke her silence on the passing of Ngubane, her on-screen lover.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the seasoned actress revealed that she was battling to come to terms with his death.

“I’ve been quiet because I’ve been processing. I’m still battling!”

Reflecting on their on-screen romance that kept “Generations” fans glued to their screen for years, Mbele added: “Ours was a love story crafted in television land, and you’ll forever remain Ntombi’s soulmate. #somahashi #ngubane.”

Ngubane’s father died three days after the actor.

The family’s spokesperson Bonginkosi Ngubane confirmed uBaba Ndodeni Ngubane had health challenges due to old age and that he succumbed to pain and complications on Tuesday.