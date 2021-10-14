Messages of condolences pour in for talented up-and-comer Dramaboi

Fans have expressed grief and shock following the announcement of talented Mostwako up-and-comer Dramaboi's untimely passing. The artist, born and raised in Botswana, was starting to make a name for himself in South Africa and was primed for a breakthrough year.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of our beloved son, friend and talented young man, Thuto Ricardo Ramphaleng, also known as Dramaboi,“ his family announced through his Facebook account, where he has over 180 000 followers. "Thuto was loved by fans across Botswana and beyond our borders." "We appreciate the messages of comfort in these trying times as we deal with this sudden loss of our son. Dramaboi was a blessing to not only us but to the multitudes of people who connected to his music.

“We plead with you during these trying times to afford us the time to heal as we send our son off in a dignified manner and befitting way." While it remains unclear what the official cause of his death was, fans have pointed to some of his Facebook posts over the last few years, which had hinted at a young artist struggling with mental health as evidence of suicide. Dramaboi had often posted about family issues and his wanting to die young. "My mother spends the whole year without calling," he said in one post.

"My blood brother will rather see me dead or in prison than to see me win... Sometimes I just can't wait till I'm dead next to my grandmother." Condolences are pouring in across social media: "This news about Dramaboi is so sad," @stoanito posted on Twitter.

"Brought back memories of Jabba all over again 😔 It’s the ones you see smile the brightest that are hurting the most inside… #RobalaKaKagiso ntwana #RIP 🕊 🙏🏾" This news about Dramaboi is so sad…brought back memories of Jabba all over again 😔 It’s the ones you see smile the brightest that are hurting the most inside… #RobalaKaKagiso ntwana #RIP 🕊 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oGEXAhvft1 — STOAN (@stoanito) October 14, 2021 @BoineeloMiesbee added, "I remember seeing these posts... this is very disturbing 😭😭 Dramaboi wa makeishane" I remember seeing these posts... this is very disturbing 😭😭 Dramaboi wa makeishane pic.twitter.com/7l2UPT5Ri9 — I 💙My 🇧🇼 (@BoineeloMiesbee) October 13, 2021 "Anyone who says Dramaboi is getting fake love is telling fake news. One thing about the masses? They loved Drama," said @just_shay_