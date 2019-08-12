Zozibini Tunzi, 25, claimed the Miss South Africa 2019 title on Friday. She was crowned by her predecessor Tamaryn Green. Picture: Supplied

Metro FM has issued a statement of apology following a controversial social media poll about the newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi over the weekend. Mzansi was enraged after the poll which was posted on the station’s official Twitter page asking fans "what do you think of the new Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, 'Is she stunning', 'just okay' or 'wrong choice'?"

On the statement posted on their Twitter page, the station distanced itself from the content of the poll and confirmed an inquiry is under way and those responsible will be dealt with accordingly.

The statement reads: “Metro FM is aware of the Twitter poll that went out on social media this morning on #TheWkndr Show. We confirm that the social media poll was unapproved content placed on social media without endorsement from the station.

"Metro FM does not stand for the content of this poll and distance ourselves from it. We consider this to be totally against our ethos and brand values," the statement said.

The station further apologised to Tunzi and the rest of South Africa.

“We together with the rest of South Africa celebrate women of all backgrounds, and are truly proud of the new Ms South Africa.”

See the full statement below:

However, tweeps were hearing none of it, taking to Twitter, many expressed their disappointment at the station.

Y’all ruined everything for yourselves this year shem . y’all couldn’t forgive Fresh for. Mere #msunery but y’all expect us to forgive you for this ?? pic.twitter.com/VJMHtl7rS7 — Tsodiyo (@missparker20) August 10, 2019

You couldn’t forgive DJ Fresh, why must we forgive you moloi 💀 — 👑Undlunkulu Xoli👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) August 10, 2019

What do you guy's stand up for anyway? Admit you're wrong and take full responsibility... arg! — TK (@Thandi_Khaya) August 10, 2019