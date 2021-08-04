Metro FM grants Somizi Mhlongo leave amid abuse allegations

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has recently come under fire for allegedly abusing his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung. Since the allegations surfaced, he asked for, and was granted leave from his show on Metro FM.

Earlier this week audio clips were leaked, containing an interview between Mohale and the producers of “Living the Dream with Somizi”. In the audio Mohale can be heard telling producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife, and hit him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about about Mohale’s alleged cheating.

Since then Somizi’s management responded to the claims made by Mohale, saying Somizi was aware of the allegations of abuse against him. “Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on August 1, 2021. “Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward.

“No further comment will be given until such a time deemed necessary by his legal representatives.” the statement said. In recent developments the SABC tweeted on behalf of Metro FM that they had granted Somizi’s request for leave. “The SABC can confirm that @METROFMSA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so,” read the tweet.

"The SABC can confirm that @METROFMSA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so," read the tweet. The thread continued to say that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse and violence. "The Corporation has also noted the comments on social media about Mr. Mhlongo and we would like to point out that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse and violence", read the tweet. Upset fans shared their opinions in the comments, saying that Somizi should have been taken off air immediately, rather than waiting for him to ask for time off. They compared Somizi's situation to that of DJ Fresh, TV personality Katlego Maboe, among others.

@MauGooner said: “But he shouldn’t have to ask to go on leave, if the Corporation does not condone abuse and violence Mr Mhlongo should have been suspended and granted enough time to go clear his name. Unless it’s leave without pay, then this is just paid holiday while this blows over. Do better!”. But he shouldn’t have to ask to go on leave, if the Corporation does not condone abuse and violence Mr Mhlongo should have been suspended and granted enough time to go clear his name. Unless it’s leave without pay, then this is just paid holiday while this blows over. Do better! — Maurice🇿🇦 (@MauGooner) August 4, 2021 @Rapitsi_ said: “You didn’t put him on precautionary leave immediately that’s condoning it in my eyes. He had to ask for “time off”. You didn’t put him on precautionary leave immediately that’s condoning it in my eyes . He had to ask for “time off” — Rapz (@Rapitsi_) August 4, 2021 While @Castro_Gp23 commented: “We want him fired from idols SA and radio without hearing his of story just like Katlego Maboe and Dj Fresh”.