Mfikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe and wife welcome their baby

Mfikizolo star, Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné are first time parents to a baby girl whom they named Oratilwe Alexis-sky Kgosinkwe. The couple took to their Instagram pages to post a picture of their newborn’s cute little hand with a card that read “Hello World”. According to the caption, the bouncing baby girl was born on Sunday, January 24. Theo wrote: “We prayed for this child 🙏🏾 and God granted us. Our hearts desire 1st Samuel 1:27 Born 24/01/2021🦋 Oratilwe Alexis-sky Kgosinkwe 🥰 @vourne04”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IAM THEO KGOSINKWE (@theo_kgosinkwe) While his wife wrote: “Alexis-Sky Oratilwe has arrived..🥺🥰🍼🦋🙏🏽24/01/2021”.

Congratulatory messages from fans, followers and friends including music artist Cici, flooded the post.

“Congratulations Theo!!!!!....Being a parent is such a huge blessing! Enjoy it to the fullest!“, commented Lizzy_june21.

Tshegofatsomalela commented: “Congratulations. Oratilwe. She is loved, appreciated, blessed by the most high, who knew her by name😇😇😇🎉🎉😍“.

While Mrs_sibeko said: “Congratulations to you and ur wife my ur daughter be the princess that brings more love, happiness and blessings in ur family 🎀“.

Theo and Vourne tied the knot in August 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple shared photographs of their nuptials thereafter, with each expressing their eagerness to walk down the aisle and be husband and wife.

They also promised their friends and family a big wedding celebration in 2021.

Kgosinkwe popped the question to the 27-year-old model and social media sensation in July 2019. The couple was said to have been dating for a while before rumours of the romance surfaced in 2018.

The Mafikizolo star recently ended his 15-year marriage to Rose, with whom he has two children.

In September, the couple announced the news of the pregnancy.