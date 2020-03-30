Mi Casa cancel Europe, South Africa tour plans

J'Something of the award-winning trio, Mi Casa, has detailed how the band has had to cancel tour plans.

The hitmaker took to Instagram a day before the band released their latest album to talk about the plans they had for the release, versus the reality of the situation now.

He said: “I just wanna let you all know that even though you see us on TV and we are called 'celebrities' and known to be famous, my band is nothing without you! I know how hard this moment is for us as a nation and as a society ... if I can just let you know from our side we’ve lost absolutely everything!”

"For this album, we had a European tour planned for June and July and they all cancelled. Local album tours planned for April and May all cancelled, and all other shows cancelled/postponed ... we have nothing. But before this sounds super grim ... I wanna let you know that we have you!

"We have your love and passion, we have your support for the music and to be releasing an album at this time is probably the most daunting thing we’ve ever had to do!”