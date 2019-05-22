Larry Nhlane, Sphakamiso Ngonyama and Sipho Muchindu. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Popular South African YouTubers the Microwave Boys have disbanded following abuse allegations made against one of the channel's co-creators, Larry Nhlane. This comes after Nhlane's girlfriend Noxieh Cole posted a Twitter thread on Tuesday regarding alleged abuse she had undergone in their relationship along with Nhlane being absent father to their son.

In a separate thread, Cole included a WhatsApp exchange where Cole addresses an incident and Nhlane's admits that it will "never happen again".

Now, unlike most victims, I'm not going to be bullied into feeling as if this was my fault or I should handle it differently. People ask for evidence as if predators openly do these things in front of people or as if I am supposed to record him while it's happening. pic.twitter.com/lpoY6PP6tY — ndlovukazi. (@Noxieh_Cole) May 21, 2019

This set social media on fire and Taboo Night Club, who Nhlane was a promoter for, is subsequently conducting an internal investigation and have suspended his services until it is done. They also encouraged Cole to take her abuse allegation to the police.

Our statement regarding the allegations against Larry Nhlane. pic.twitter.com/bkMnneQmYR — Taboo Sandton (@Taboo_jhb) May 21, 2019

Following this the Microwave Boys and their team which includes: Sipho Muchindu, Sphakamiso Ngonyama, Menzi Mzimela, Lehlohonolo Radebe and Lesang Tshoke, released an official statement saying they would be disbanding and are shutting down their YouTube show on Anarchadium.

In the statement, they also said that they are "deeply disturbed by the damming allegations made against Larry Nhlane" and that they would be ending both their personal and work relationship with Nhale.

They also state that they fully support Cole and her family and expressed that they are disappointed that the show has to end like this for their fans. And encouraged them to keep supporting the Anarchadium YouTube channel.

Official statement from the #MicrowaveBoys regarding the serious allegations of abuse against Mr Larry Nhlane. pic.twitter.com/Rg26wvmZ33 — THE MICROWAVE BOYS (@MicrowaveBoys) May 21, 2019

Nhlane has yet to come forward regarding the allegations made against him.