Mihlali hits back at those asking her not to comment on Black Lives Matter

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase was not impressed when she was asked by a follower not to comment on the Black Lives Matter movement or the death of black people.

Mihlali did not mince her words when she hit back at the follower who direct messaged (DM'd) her.

Millions of people around the world have lent their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement that has been trending worldwide since the murder of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, and when Mihlali took to her Instagram to do the same, one of her followers issued her a warning.

According to the follower, Mihlali was jeopardising her opportunities to make money by being vocal about social matters.

“I will not be silent about the killing of my people. Where one door closes many will open, so if any brand does not want to be associated with me after this so be it, at least I will lose 'a bag' knowing that I wasn't silent during this time, because silence will not protect us,” she said.