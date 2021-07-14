Mihlali Ndamase apologises for post joking about looting

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase issued an apology and retraction for her tweet making light of the looting happening in South Africa. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the YouTuber tried to make a joke about the looting and civil unrest happening in the country.

She said: “When are we looting Merc?“ Tweeps didn’t take kindly to her post as she is one of the most influential young people in Mzansi. Many suggested her joke was reckless when the country is already in turmoil as looting in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng has left many people dead.

The Beauty Guru wrote an apology and retraction on her Twitter account on Tuesday. She has more than 828K followers. She said: “With immediate retraction, I’d like to apologise on the tweet I published earlier. “I jokingly put that out without considering the harm it may cause given my position. The intent wasn’t to be insensitive.”

She said she didn’t wish looting to happen on her favourite car brand or any business for that matter. With immediate retraction, I’d like to apologize on the tweet I published earlier. I jokingly put that out without considering the harm it may cause given my position. The intent wasn’t to be insensitive. — Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) July 13, 2021 “Mercedes Benz is one of my favourite car brands, I adore them, hence the joke. Of course, I wouldn’t wish that on any business or person. This is a lesson learned, and once again, I sincerely apologise.” Her fans and followers have since accepted her apology.

“Don't worry girl, some say nasty things on these streets and get away with it but to come back and apologise really shows a true beauty inside you. “I hope Mercedes-Benz notices your tweet and does the unthinkable,” commented @VictorGreatree. Another Twitter user, @Sthugen said: “You know you’ve made it when you say the same thing that everybody has been saying and the world starts moving.

“We all know it was a joke, but given your position, it’s not taken as one. Apology accepted. Be good.” Mihlale isn’t the only celebrity that landed in hot water for not reading the room. “Queen Sono” star Pearl Thusi also came under fire for her post about Exclusive Books.

The original post on Twitter was a picture of Exclusive Books being the only outlet that was not looted during the protests. Pearl responded in a now-deleted post saying: “They’ll (protesters) use the books to start a fire”. However, in a follow-up tweet, Thusi said that she deals with stress by finding things to laugh at and suggested that users block or mute her if they do not like it.