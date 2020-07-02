Mihlali Ndamase called out for 'pretending' to fly in a private jet
Is social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase really catching flights on private jets or is she just pretending to do so for social media?
Well, one Twitter user who called the influencer out after she posted a video of herself walking off a private jet certainly thinks so.
Mihlali posted the video on her social media account this week. In it, she is seen walking away from a private jet with a designer suitcase and jacket.
Although the jet's door is open, the engine is covered in a red engine cover and so are the aircraft's pitot tubes.
The post was accompanied by "This is how I pull up baby" as the caption.
This is how I pull up baby ❣️ pic.twitter.com/4trxTMxxJ3— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 2, 2020
Twitter user @Sochangane responded to Mihlali's video saying, "Pitot cover and engine cover means the plane hasn’t flown in 24 hours (and) has been parked for a while. But I’m just being technical".
Pitot Cover and Engine cover means the plane hasn’t flown in 24 hours has been parked for a while. But I’m just being technical https://t.co/l0eZWBOicd— Mlilo 🔥 (@Sochangane) July 2, 2020
According to the tweep's profile, he himself is a pilot.
Many tweeps also asked where Mihlali was going to or coming from since only essential domestic travel was permitted under lockdown regulations.
Others felt that there was no need to pretend for clout.
See reactions below:
Social media is 90% bullshit pic.twitter.com/meP7QXkCyE— Ndebele Prince 🕘 (@mabaso_katleho) July 2, 2020
Why u exposing people like this pic.twitter.com/Rb5DiQ0VU2— Ziningi Mdunge-Bakunzi (@ZI33H) July 2, 2020
Yazi yini. Before you post in these streets. You must know your story pic.twitter.com/N4HZ84xZp8— king-Luu.💘🍌🌎 (@KINGT85917992) July 2, 2020
People have time , how can you leave home .. carry and beg just to take photos next to .. you will get sick .— * Given Cape * (@Givencape) July 2, 2020
I saw that jet today at Lanseria , G765 seem under DD service.. but ur beautiful