Mihlali Ndamase called out for 'pretending' to fly in a private jet

Is social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase really catching flights on private jets or is she just pretending to do so for social media?

Well, one Twitter user who called the influencer out after she posted a video of herself walking off a private jet certainly thinks so.

Mihlali posted the video on her social media account this week. In it, she is seen walking away from a private jet with a designer suitcase and jacket.

Although the jet's door is open, the engine is covered in a red engine cover and so are the aircraft's pitot tubes.

The post was accompanied by "This is how I pull up baby" as the caption.