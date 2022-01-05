Mihlali Ndamase hits back at claims she’s had plastic surgery

Social media sensation Mihlali Ndamase has hit back at suggestions that she has gone under the knife and had plastic surgery. The life of a celebrity entails living under a microscope in which fans, haters and the general public watch your every move.

This should come as no surprise to Mihlali who has trended on social media and even made headlines for twerking. While the YouTube star doesn’t always respond to rumours about herself, this week she had time to set a social media user straight. It all started when she posted a sultry picture of herself sitting by a pool in a bikini. She captioned the post “it’s a summer thing”.

A Twitter user then said: “These people hit the gym for couple of days, make noise about it then go for surgeries than come back with new bodies, mxm. There's no way that Mihlali lost weight this fast.” Mihlali hit back in a series of tweets, saying she is scared to go under the knife. “If only you knew how terrified I am to go under the knife, hence why I opted to diet until I reach my body goals, but go off mami. Also let's say I went in for surgery, why's it your business? Hayi bandla,” she tweeted.