Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Twititer
Mihlali Ndamase's drag inspired look sparks debate about queer erasure

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 42m ago

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase started a heated debate on Twitter after she uploaded a drag makeup tutorial video on Tuesday.

Done in collaboration with BBC Brit for the promotion of RuPaul's Drag Race UK", the popular influencer is seen in the video doing a "Get Ready With Me" inspired by Cheryl Hole. 

In the video, she goes step-by-step with her attempt at drag makeup opting not to block out her brows and going for a simple makeup look.

However, after she responded to a user that took a screenshot of another tweep that commented on her brows all hell broke loose. 

On the one side, tweeps were discussing about how she often receives hate on the Twitter streets. 

While members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies pointed out that Mihliali's addition to the campaign comes across as queer erasure. Since South Africa has a vibrant queer community along with well-known drag performers.

This comes after Ndamase landed in hot water after she posted that she  see anything wrong and still did not see anything wrong about teenage girls aged under 18, dating older men between 20-30 years old last week. 

