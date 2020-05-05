Mihlali Ndamase's drag inspired look sparks debate about queer erasure
A consistent queen, I stan ♥️ https://t.co/yqEOYq2BK7— homegirl. (@mihlalii_n) May 5, 2020
So vele Mihlali must trend atleast once every month? pic.twitter.com/eQ1YU9c5lT— Ndau ya Nduna. (@mualusix) May 5, 2020
I just feel like its unfair to judge a beginner this much, People are always looking for reasons to complain dawg— we finna see (@vanessa_lesole) May 5, 2020
If you dont like Mihlali's content
Unfollow,unsubscribe, mute, block
Easy af tbh https://t.co/aZXD9CHtFv
I love how this tweet is going to get Mihlali views and then money in her pocket. Continue. https://t.co/ISwd6ixaok— IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) May 5, 2020
LMAO y’all are trying so hard to find ways to kick Mihlali out and it’s so funny— Somila (@Somilacaba) May 5, 2020
I'm guessing people's annoyance is why her. And not an actual drag artist, of which, we have some really great ones. Be it an ad or not. It's very weird to see someone take up space so.— The People's Gogo (@GogoMagosha) May 5, 2020
Everyone doesn’t do make up as a job or for influencing. For some it’s actually part of a history of resistance against queer oppression and a statement of queer liberation. This goes deeper than a bag and a lewk!— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) May 5, 2020
We have Drag Artist who are MORE THAN CAPABLE of representing their own community, culture and artistry!— Gaan Huis Toe! (@KelEldine) May 5, 2020
Someone that is not Queer and a Drag Queen CANNOT INTRODUCE DRAG to anybody.
Mihlali cannot represent a community she is not part of
📷: @JesuisHerve pic.twitter.com/pXY5Awynke
I don’t understand how cis-het people are debating what is drag and what isn’t. Let the drag queens voice opinion. Nina, just shut up.— Mthimkhulu. (@Lee_Mthi) May 5, 2020