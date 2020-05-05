Mihlali Ndamase's drag inspired look sparks debate about queer erasure

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase started a heated debate on Twitter after she uploaded a drag makeup tutorial video on Tuesday.





Done in collaboration with BBC Brit for the promotion of RuPaul's Drag Race UK", the popular influencer is seen in the video doing a "Get Ready With Me" inspired by Cheryl Hole.





In the video, she goes step-by-step with her attempt at drag makeup opting not to block out her brows and going for a simple makeup look.

However, after she responded to a user that took a screenshot of another tweep that commented on her brows all hell broke loose.

On the one side, tweeps were discussing about how she often receives hate on the Twitter streets.

So vele Mihlali must trend atleast once every month? pic.twitter.com/eQ1YU9c5lT — Ndau ya Nduna. (@mualusix) May 5, 2020

I just feel like its unfair to judge a beginner this much, People are always looking for reasons to complain dawg



If you dont like Mihlali's content

Unfollow,unsubscribe, mute, block

Easy af tbh https://t.co/aZXD9CHtFv — we finna see (@vanessa_lesole) May 5, 2020

I love how this tweet is going to get Mihlali views and then money in her pocket. Continue. https://t.co/ISwd6ixaok — IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) May 5, 2020

LMAO y’all are trying so hard to find ways to kick Mihlali out and it’s so funny — Somila (@Somilacaba) May 5, 2020

While members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies pointed out that Mihliali's addition to the campaign comes across as queer erasure. Since South Africa has a vibrant queer community along with well-known drag performers.

I'm guessing people's annoyance is why her. And not an actual drag artist, of which, we have some really great ones. Be it an ad or not. It's very weird to see someone take up space so. — The People's Gogo (@GogoMagosha) May 5, 2020

Everyone doesn’t do make up as a job or for influencing. For some it’s actually part of a history of resistance against queer oppression and a statement of queer liberation. This goes deeper than a bag and a lewk! — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) May 5, 2020

We have Drag Artist who are MORE THAN CAPABLE of representing their own community, culture and artistry!



Someone that is not Queer and a Drag Queen CANNOT INTRODUCE DRAG to anybody.



Mihlali cannot represent a community she is not part of



📷: @JesuisHerve pic.twitter.com/pXY5Awynke — Gaan Huis Toe! (@KelEldine) May 5, 2020