Mihlali Ndamase’s tweet joking about looting lands her in hot water

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase was under fire over her tweet making light of looting happening in South Africa. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the YouTuber decided to try and make a joke about the looting happening in the country.

In the now deleted post, she said: “When are we looting Merc?” It comes after thousands of South Africans have been looting shops in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, leaving the two provinces in turmoil. Tweeps dragged her for reckless tweeting, saying that as a person who has so much influence on the youth, it was irresponsible to say such, even if it was a joke.

“What Mihlali said instigates vandalism and looting, one of the wrongs that the President said will be punished. “But because she is your fav we must turn a blind eye until it settles,” said @SithaleKgaogelo. Another Twitter user @imlamlani said: “There’s always a responsibility that comes with being a public figure.

“This thing of you guys asking ‘she can’t joke coz she’s a public figure?’ is dumb asf. Mihlali was just wrong.” Her fans came to her defence, saying that people were joking about looting Zara and iStore, and no one dragged them. So, they must keep the same energy with Ndamase. “Several jokes were made about Diamond City, Zara & iStore, but Mihlali's joke is the one being singled out? Let's be serious. Plus, she deleted it anyway,” commented @setso_phalatse.

However, some pointed out that the people who joked about looting luxury stores were not as influential as Ndamase. That is why she must watch what she says. Twitter user @Thandiwe_Swae said: “Idk why people are comparing jokes made by nobodies to 'a joke' made by a prominent influencer. “Mihlali was in Forbes magazine because of her ability to influence masses of people into doing things she suggests that they do, but today they are acting like her words have no impact.”