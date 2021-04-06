Mihlali Ndamase’s twerking video causes a stir on social media

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself on the trends list this week when a video of her twerking was shared online. Spending time with her friends and celebrating her latest magazine cover, Mihlali was out and about in Joburg. Sporting pigtails and a pink outfit by Boss Lady, Mihlali seemed to be having such a good time that when she noticed a camera facing her, she started twerking. Although the video was posted by her friend Zola Joka on her Instagram stories, it soon found its way to Twitter. After a Twitter user posted it, Mihlali started trending, with many reactions to the video.

While many users enjoyed the video, one viewer made a comment that did not sit well with Mihlali.

“I’d never allow my girlfriend to do this out in public,” tweeted the user.

Hitting back, Mihlali said that lucky for the user, they would never have to worry about having her as a girlfriend.

“Luckily you never have to worry about that because I’m not yours and I’ll never belong to an insecure prick like you”, she said.

See reactions below:

I don't wanna lie,I'd do this too shame😭😂 — Madida (@Minenhle_GM) April 4, 2021

Mihlali twerking to March madness was the best thing I’ve seen on Twitter this week — Rori.. (@Thapelorori) April 4, 2021

I find myself twerking while cooking, I blame Mihlali😭 — Lesego (@Leslee_ZA) April 5, 2021

Mihlali twerking has been the highlight of my day 🥺😭 — Neo (@NeoLehoko) April 4, 2021

Ingaba ndim ndino Mona or

Mihlali isn't that good at twerking so what's the fuss about — Rio (@Mls_Sima) April 4, 2021

In February, the content creator set the internet on fire with her Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

Taking to social media, the beauty and lifestyle influencer shared sexy snaps of herself in seductive red lingerie.

In the photographs, the YouTube star showcased different sultry looks, which gave tweeps heart palpitations.

Mihlali also sported fiery red hair to complete the Valentine’s Day look.

In the first shot, she is seen lying in bed surrounded by red roses and balloons.

“Happy Valentine’s Day loves ❣️,” she wrote.