Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi can't seem to leave Mihlali Ndamase alone to slay in peace, this time it's about the authenticity of a Chanel bag. 

The local YouTuber attended the World Vodka Day with Ciroc in Sandton, Johannesburg over the weekend. 

Mihlali decided to wear an all white outfit with Zara buttoned down shirt and wide legged pants, accented with an emerald green Chanel bag. 

While many of her fans loved the elegant look she posted on her Instagram, fashion stylist Tebogo Ramokgadi decided to throw some shade at Mihlali, claiming she was wearing a fake Chanel bag. 
Picture: Mihlali's Instagram Stories
Mihlali clearly had time and took to her Instagram stories and posted her Chanel bag authenticity certificate and told Tebogo to "heal". 
Picture: Mihlali's Instagram Stories
After seeing Mihlali's post, fans shared their thoughts about the interaction. 

Last month Mihlali had tongues wagging after she posted a picture of her in Singapore giving F1 driver Lewis Hamilton the photo credit. Along with a picture of him on her Instagram Stories where she refers to Lewis as "babe". Leading many to deduce that they were dating. 