Mihlali shows receipts after fake Chanel bag accusations









Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi can't seem to leave Mihlali Ndamase alone to slay in peace, this time it's about the authenticity of a Chanel bag. The local YouTuber attended the World Vodka Day with Ciroc in Sandton, Johannesburg over the weekend.

Mihlali decided to wear an all white outfit with Zara buttoned down shirt and wide legged pants, accented with an emerald green Chanel bag.





While many of her fans loved the elegant look she posted on her Instagram, fashion stylist Tebogo Ramokgadi decided to throw some shade at Mihlali, claiming she was wearing a fake Chanel bag.

Picture: Mihlali's Instagram Stories

Mihlali clearly had time and took to her Instagram stories and posted her Chanel bag authenticity certificate and told Tebogo to "heal".

Picture: Mihlali's Instagram Stories

After seeing Mihlali's post, fans shared their thoughts about the interaction.

I hope Mihlali drags y’all every single time y’all try her!!! — thee stallion (@deyeketsi) October 9, 2019

He said Mihlali's Chanel bag was fake and Mihlali came back with the receipts and it just went downhill from there... — MrsN (@MrsN80302082) October 9, 2019

I like how Mihlali tagged Tebogo on her stories. You can’t just come at Mihlali like that sis 🔥🔥😅😂 — Miss Koktail (@DaRealKoktail) October 8, 2019

@TebogoRamokgadi since we busy spotting fake things today



I would like to say to you fake followers on Instagram but nice feed 🔥 by the way Mihlali that’s a nice bag 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ym0s6Ht9qK — Vanessa Jone (@vanessa_jone) October 8, 2019

Mihlali 😍 No lie. I Stan for days! — #kozeKubenini (@Gigi_Lamayne) October 8, 2019

Mihlali is not having anyone’s shit today. ❤️ — #FindKaraboNcube ❤️ (@_Noluuledwaba) October 8, 2019

Last month Mihlali had tongues wagging after she posted a picture of her in Singapore giving F1 driver Lewis Hamilton the photo credit. Along with a picture of him on her Instagram Stories where she refers to Lewis as "babe". Leading many to deduce that they were dating.