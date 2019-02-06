Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

It seems tweeps aren't ready to let the pregnancy rumours go when it comes to Minnie Dlamini. The 'Homeground' presenter addressed the speculation regarding her womb again in her latest tweets on Tuesday.

Ever since 'Mrs Jones' tied the knot in 2017, constant rumours of her being pregnant have been swirling all over the Twitterville.

On Tuesday, tweeps were again speculating that she was pregnant after Dlamini tweeted: "OMG I’m soooooo happy and excited right now 🎉🎉🎉 jumping around like a little kid ".

OMG I’m soooooo happy and excited right now 🎉🎉🎉 jumping around like a little kid 🤣 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) February 5, 2019

The local presenter's mentions were then flooded with congratulatory messages from tweeps assuming that she is expecting.

I bet de kid is so cute, congrats gal, May de Lord bless u nd ur family all de days of ur life — Lesego (@leslicious4u) February 6, 2019

Are u preg? 🙈 — pertuza (@Dineo88011531) February 5, 2019

Is it a boy or girl?? — yoha nnes (@_iishyne) February 5, 2019

Jumping around with a kid ( unborn) madlamini? Mr Jones is a real striker indeed no keeper can stand against him — sonnyboy (@masondos1) February 5, 2019

Congrats Mrs Jones on the little one..we cant wait to meet him/ her ☺️☺️🥰🥰🤰🤰 — kea wa tshenolo le oratile (@less_kay) February 5, 2019

Dlamini posted a follow-up tweet addressing the pregnancy speculation again and said that people need to think about how insensitive it is to speculate about someone's pregnancy. Since you don't know what people are through and that people should think before they tweet.

Business is going well...Let’s trust in God’s timing for the arrival of my offspring 🙏🏾 We also need to be cognizant of how insensitive it is to speculate about pregnancy. You don’t know my journey or what I’ve been through or go through. Let’s just think before we tweet please✌🏾 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) February 5, 2019

She did end her series of tweets saying she does acknowledge that most the tweeps in her mentions do mean well.