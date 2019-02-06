Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

It seems tweeps aren't ready to let the pregnancy rumours go when it comes to Minnie Dlamini. 

The 'Homeground' presenter addressed the speculation regarding her womb again in her latest tweets on Tuesday.

Ever since 'Mrs Jones' tied the knot in 2017, constant rumours of her being pregnant have been swirling all over the Twitterville.

On Tuesday, tweeps were again speculating that she was pregnant after Dlamini tweeted: "OMG I’m soooooo happy and excited right now 🎉🎉🎉 jumping around like a little kid ".

The local presenter's mentions were then flooded with congratulatory messages from tweeps assuming that she is expecting. 

Dlamini posted a follow-up tweet addressing the pregnancy speculation again and said that people need to think about how insensitive it is to speculate about someone's pregnancy. Since you don't know what people are through and that people should think before they tweet.

She did end her series of tweets saying she does acknowledge that most the tweeps in her mentions do mean well. 