Minnie Dlamini gushes over Hope Mbhele: ‘I knew you would be a star’

Media personality Minnie Dlamini recently attended actress and presenter Hope Mbhele’s umemulo and couldn’t help but gush over the young woman on social media. Umemulo is a traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony for women. The ritual is usually done for women at the age of 21, but is also done at other ages, depending on the circumstances.

The “Umkhokha” actress’s ceremony was held in Umthwalume, Port Shepstone, in KwaZulu-Natal. Dlamini, a proud Zulu woman, shared a picture of herself and Mbhele. She also expressed how happy she was to be welcoming her into womanhood. Dlamini had her coming-of-age traditional ceremony in 2015.

“So proud to welcome you into womanhood as a proud Zulu Woman ♥️ @hope_mbhele I saw you for the first time and I knew you would be a star 🌟” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) “The Honeymoon” actress, who owns Beautiful Day Productions, in her caption also shed light on her relationship with Mbele. The two worked together on Dlamini’s first two films as the lead.

Last year Mbhele starred in Dlamini’s “No Love Lost”, which aired on Showmax on Valentine’s Day. “You acted in my first two films as my lead and you’ve gone on to do some incredible work!!! You have made all of us so proud and I know you will continue to do so.” She also thanked the businesswoman's parents for welcoming her into their home in her caption.