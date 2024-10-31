Minnie Dlamini ‘Intombi YomZulu’ returns to SABC 1 as the host of SAMAs

The South African Music Awards (Samas) are just days away and organisers have finally announced who will be hosting the biggest night in music. Seasoned presenter Minnie Dlamini will be taking centre stage as the host of the awards. “Intombi YomZulu returns to @sabc1_mzansifosho as the Official Host for @thesamas_ 📣” read the caption of the video announcement.

In a statement released by organisers, Dlamini expressed her excitement to be taking the stage. “The Samas are more than an awards show – they are a celebration of our rich musical legacy and a platform for South Africa's extraordinary talent to shine. “To be part of the milestone #SAMA30 is an absolute honour, and I'm beyond excited to bring my love for our music to this iconic stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) The awards ceremony will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand and be broadcast live on SABC 1, where Dlamini’s entertainment career began, presenting Live Amp. The Samas live show on Saturday is set to be a music feast featuring a line-up of live performances from KB, Skwatta Kamp, Bucy Radebe, Liquideep, Thebe, Matthew Mole, Mthandeni SK, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Zee Nxumalo, Babes Wodumo, Mthunzi, DJ Cleo, Arthur Mafokate, Rebecca Malope and many more.

Metro FM presenter Luthando "LootLove" Shosha will be hosting the Industry Awards and Pre-Show on November 1. Presenters Siphesihle Vazi and Kuhle Adams will be the red carpet hosts on Saturday. Afro-soul icon Ringo Madlingozi and Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane will receive the Life Achievement Award. Oskido Mdlongwa will be honoured with the Chairperson’s Award and Tyla will be honoured with the International Achievement Award.