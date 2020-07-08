EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram
Minnie Dlamini-Jones claps back at Twitter trolls after 'fake' surprise

After being accused of not being genuinely surprised at receiving her new vehicle, media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones has hit back at Twitter trolls.

This comes after the star posted a video of herself receiving a new Jaguar I-Pace, which starts selling from R2 million, for her birthday this week.  

Wearing a bedroom gown and covering her eyes while taking instructions from her husband to walk forward towards the garage, Minnie screams in excitement when she sees what's under the red cover. 

"It's so pretty," says Minnie while walking towards the car.  

Although the comments on her Instagram page were positive, Twitter users had different feelings. 

Many tweeps felt that Minnie was not surprised enough and some suggested she was either too used to getting extravagant gifts while others said the surprise was fake. 

The "Becoming Mrs Jones" star hit back at trolls and said: "Oksalayo nginemoto entsha(It does not matter I have a new car) on my Birthday!!! Thanks byeeeeee". 

Look at how tweeps reacted below: 

Minnie Dlamini

