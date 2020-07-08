Minnie Dlamini-Jones claps back at Twitter trolls after 'fake' surprise

After being accused of not being genuinely surprised at receiving her new vehicle, media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones has hit back at Twitter trolls.

This comes after the star posted a video of herself receiving a new Jaguar I-Pace, which starts selling from R2 million, for her birthday this week.

Wearing a bedroom gown and covering her eyes while taking instructions from her husband to walk forward towards the garage, Minnie screams in excitement when she sees what's under the red cover.

"It's so pretty," says Minnie while walking towards the car.

Although the comments on her Instagram page were positive, Twitter users had different feelings.