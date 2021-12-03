Minnie Dlamini-Jones contracts Covid-19 for the second time

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has contracted Covid-19 for the second time. If there was ever a need to indicate that South Africa was indeed in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, it would be one of the country’s biggest celebrities getting the virus for a second time this year.

Minnie took to social media this week to share that she had contracted the virus. In her Instagram stories, the star said: “Got this icebox where my heart used to be, No, I'm so cold, I'm so cold, I'm so cold, No, I'm so cold, I'm so cold, I'm so cold. “Covid Omarion has me good”, she said. She referenced American singer Omarion’s famous song, ‘Ice Box’ after social media users called the new Omicron variant, ‘Omarion’.

Picture: Minnie-Dlamini-Jones IG Stories In a video, she posted she also said that she just tested positive for Covid again. “I don’t want you. I had it already,” she said. In July Minnie thanked her fans for their well wishes after she and her family recovered from Covid-19. At the end of June, Dlamini-Jones disclosed her family’s Covid-19 status with a serious IG story post, saying: “My Family and I are currently out of commission … Covid is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!”.