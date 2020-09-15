Minnie Dlamini-Jones makes first TV appearance since announcing pregnancy

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones made her first TV appearance on Monday, September 14, since the news of her pregnancy broke. The “Homeground” TV presenter looked cute in an above the knee dress, turtleneck white dress which showed off her baby bump. She finished the look with a nude pair of stilettos. Minnie’s co-host, Lungile Radu accompanied her in the picture she posted on Instagram. She captioned the picture: “#BabyJones had their 'official' debut on @homegroundmzansimagic last night 😂”. View this post on Instagram #BabyJones had their 'official' debut on @homegroundmzansimagic last night 😂 A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT Minnie and Lungile host “Homeground” which airs on SuperSport 4 and Mzansi Magic every Monday at 9.30pm.

The “Becoming Mrs Jones” star announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful, inspirational post to mark her husband Quinton Jones’s birthday.

The couple, who married in July 2017, made the announcement on Dlamini’s various social media platforms on Saturday, September 12.

Accompanied by a picture of Dlamini cradling her visible baby bump, she wrote: “Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.

Minnie’s fans could not get enough of the picture and hundreds of comments flooded her feed.

Eugen1572 said: “U do things in good order mam.. U built a career, u lived and still living laaarge, got married, now starting a family.. Ohhh u are blessed Mrs Jones. We look upto u thina abanye😍”.

Minnie Dlamini replied to @eugen1572 saying “@eugen1572 Those are things that are very important to me. I really want to make my parents proud every step of the way”.

Mandisa_khitsane said: “You look amazing!!!❤️❤️❤️”.

Zizotshwete said: “We LOVE #BabyJones already my friend @minniedlamini ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

The picture received more than 48K likes in less than three hours.