Minnie Dlamini-Jones pays tribute to Beyoncé with 'Bootylicious' cosplay
Local media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones paid tribute to Beyoncé in an accurate recreation of one of her most iconic looks.
On Saturday, the “Drunk In Love” star turned 40 and fellow celebrities, members of the BeyHive and casual fans celebrating the huge milestone over the weekend.
The “Becoming Mrs. Jones” star attended a Beyoncé-themed party hosted by Azola Mona, with attendees wearing outfits from the various eras Queen Bey has given the masses.
Minnie opted to recreate a look from the Destiny’s Child era. Picking the “Bootylicious” music video, sporting a pink jumpsuit with flower appliqués that was made by local designer Jessica Jane.
Taking to Instagram, she shared her recreation of the look, captioning the post: “So @abrooklynwinter decided that we all get together to celebrate Beyoncés 40th bday!!!
“We all had to recreate one of her iconic looks and I went with #Bootylicious 🍑
“@jessicajane_molebatsi you nailed it my friend thank you for helping me recreate this look on your bday too 💕
“PS it was a competition and I came SECOND!!!!! Haters 🙄🤥 #Beyat40
“Happy Birthday Queen.”
The BeyHive is still waiting for the annual “Your Girl Bey” photo dump, with the only acknowledgement of her 40th on her website being a collage of pictures through her four decades.
The “Boss” hitmaker has also been spotted in Italy with her husband Jay-Z, with reports surfacing that before this, she spent her birthday in Paris accompanied by family and friends for an intimate celebration.