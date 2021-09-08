Minnie Dlamini-Jones pays tribute to Beyoncé with 'Bootylicious' cosplay

Local media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones paid tribute to Beyoncé in an accurate recreation of one of her most iconic looks. On Saturday, the “Drunk In Love” star turned 40 and fellow celebrities, members of the BeyHive and casual fans celebrating the huge milestone over the weekend.

The “Becoming Mrs. Jones” star attended a Beyoncé-themed party hosted by Azola Mona, with attendees wearing outfits from the various eras Queen Bey has given the masses. Minnie opted to recreate a look from the Destiny’s Child era. Picking the “Bootylicious” music video, sporting a pink jumpsuit with flower appliqués that was made by local designer Jessica Jane. Taking to Instagram, she shared her recreation of the look, captioning the post: “So @abrooklynwinter decided that we all get together to celebrate Beyoncés 40th bday!!!