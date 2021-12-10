Minnie Dlamini-Jones pens letter to Naledi Willers following her death

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has penned an emotional tribute to Naledi Willers this week following her death. Minnie and Naledi shared a long friendship, with Naledi even attending Minnie’s high profile wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the television presenter said she was dreading posting about Naledi’s death because that would make it real. “I’ve been dreading this post and almost avoiding it because I guess it makes it real. Naledi was a force who never stopped pushing for her dreams no matter what life threw at her. (And life threw a lot) you were always so beautiful, so confident, and always spoke your mind (one of my favourite things about you), we would laugh joke around, and boy could we fight,” wrote Minnie. “You know how much my family and I loved you, and I hope Khosini is there to meet you at the pearly gates. I will miss you terribly my friend, what gives me peace however is that you are resting & free of pain and all the ills of this world. Thank you for the gift of sisterhood.”

Naledi died on Tuesday. She was a model, television personality and businesswoman best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She was a full-time cast member during season one. While it has not been confirmed as the cause of death, Naledi opened up about having been diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019. "If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have. In November 2019, I was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer. This was also the day I wrote the last exam of my law degree while waiting for the call bearing my results."