Minnie Dlamini-Jones reveals she is 'homeless'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she is 'homeless'.

Now, the definition of homeless is a person without a home, and therefore typically living on the streets.

That is not the case with Minnie as she is still living in the house she once own except since the sale on the house has been finalised, she has not been able to find a new house because of the lockdown.





So her name is not on any title dead right now.





Minnie took to her Instagram Stories to share her anxiety over the situation.





“I just realised that we are officially homeless. We sold our house, everything has been finalised but we haven't found another house because of lockdown,” she said on a live video with the sticker, 'I am not panicking'.”





The TV presenter and businesswoman has been sharing her experience of the lockdown with her fans, including how the change of pace had forced her to deal with the grief of losing her brother, Khosini. Her lockdown glam also made her trend this week.



