Minnie Dlamini-Jones reveals she is 'homeless'
Minnie Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she is 'homeless'.
Now, the definition of homeless is a person without a home, and therefore typically living on the streets.
That is not the case with Minnie as she is still living in the house she once own except since the sale on the house has been finalised, she has not been able to find a new house because of the lockdown.
So her name is not on any title dead right now.
Minnie took to her Instagram Stories to share her anxiety over the situation.
“I just realised that we are officially homeless. We sold our house, everything has been finalised but we haven't found another house because of lockdown,” she said on a live video with the sticker, 'I am not panicking'.”
The TV presenter and businesswoman has been sharing her experience of the lockdown with her fans, including how the change of pace had forced her to deal with the grief of losing her brother, Khosini. Her lockdown glam also made her trend this week.
However, while TV gigs may be on hold, Minnie the businesswoman has been hard at work. The star is helping fight Covid-19 with the launch of her own range of hand sanitisers.
Speaking to Sowetan, Minnie explained that in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, she's added alcohol-based sanitisers to her signature MD Skincare range.
“It is something that was in the pipeline as a way to grow and diversify the MD product offering.
“With the emergence of the pandemic, we sought to steamroll the roll-out of the sanitisers to help with prevention and further the efforts by government and other business to create access to them and promote hygiene,” Minnie said.
