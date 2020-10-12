Minnie Dlamini-Jones reveals the gender of 'Baby Jones'
The cat is out of the bag, TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton Jones are having a baby boy.
Ever since Minnie’s fans found out about her pregnancy they were filled with excitement.
Some waited patiently for the baby’s gender to be revealed while others went in search of the gender after Minnie posted a cryptic message on her Instagram when she wore a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called “Ingcayi” which was handmade and beaded by Asanda Madyibi.
I had so many ideas of how I wanted to reveal my pregnancy and as usual I was looking for something that hadn't be done before. In the attempt to pay respect to my culture, I did some research on how a Zulu pregnant woman looked like back in the day. Our culture is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colors and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning. For example the hat a woman wears symbolizes that she is a married woman. The clothes she wears symbolizes whether she is a girl, a woman, a wife, or a mother to be. The patterns on a maternity apron determine many things, among which is the sex of the baby 😉 In this image shot in my backyard, to represent where my child will be raised, I'm dressed in a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called "Ingcayi" hand made and beaded by @asandamadyibi Historically the hide would have been a gift from my father in law from a hunt. The beadwork and design would have been handmade & gifted to me by mother in law with messeges and symbols of the family liniage almost like the western family crest. I'm so proud to show off my culture in a time where so much creativity and evolution has made us look at the art instead of the rich cultural meanings behind the items we fashionably wear today. I am and always will be a proud Zulu woman. #HappyHeritageDay #Zulu #ShakasDay #Culture 🇿🇦
Now, in her recent baby shower with the theme, “Floral Affair” which was held in KwaZulu-Natal, the presenter took to Instagram to announce she will be having a boy.
Dressed in an off the shoulder, ruched white dress with flowers in the hair and a pair of stilettos, the beautiful mother-to-be looks flawless and happy.
She captioned the picture: “It’s a boy 💙 #BecomingMamaJones”.
South African A-listers took to the comments section to congratulate Minnie.
Reality star and rapper Boity Thulo said: “Aaaaaaaaaaw!!!! Perfect!!!’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍”.
Actress Khanyi Mbau said: “He is going to be so cute”.
Singer Nandi Madida said: “🙌🏾🙌🏾 King!”.
While, actress Thando Thabethe said “Oh yaaay 😍😍😍😍”.
Minnie drove down to Durban to enjoy the party because her doctor advised her not to fly.
The party was attended by the likes of businesswoman and reality star, Shauwn Mkhize, who also says she has been appointed as the baby’s “Godmother”. Shauwn took to her Instagram to share more pictures of the party.
In 2017 Minnie made a reality show on her wedding to Quinton Jones titled “Becoming Mrs Jones”. The three part docu-series aired three years ago on Vuzu Amp.
Minnie’s latest hashtag has us wondering whether fans and viewers will be in store for another show, titled “Becoming Mama Jones” once the baby is born.