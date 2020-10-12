Minnie Dlamini-Jones reveals the gender of 'Baby Jones'

The cat is out of the bag, TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton Jones are having a baby boy.

Ever since Minnie’s fans found out about her pregnancy they were filled with excitement.

Some waited patiently for the baby’s gender to be revealed while others went in search of the gender after Minnie posted a cryptic message on her Instagram when she wore a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called “Ingcayi” which was handmade and beaded by Asanda Madyibi.

Now, in her recent baby shower with the theme, “Floral Affair” which was held in KwaZulu-Natal, the presenter took to Instagram to announce she will be having a boy.

Dressed in an off the shoulder, ruched white dress with flowers in the hair and a pair of stilettos, the beautiful mother-to-be looks flawless and happy.