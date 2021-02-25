Minnie Dlamini-Jones surprises Basetsana Kumalo with a R2.8m Range Rover

Imagine your friend rocks up at your house with a new car for you, and not just any car, a Range Rover Sport. Well, stop imaging because that is exactly what happened this week when media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones rocked up at Basetsana Kumalo’s house. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Basetsana received the R2.8 million car from Minnie. Minnie is seen driving up to Basetsana’s mega-mansion saying, “I’m so excited, I’m surprising a very special lady with a very special car, I hope she likes it”. The former “Top Billing” presenter then walks out of her front door.

Minnie then screams “surprise” and goes on to tell Basetsana the car is an SVR carbon edition.

Watch below:

Basetsana captioned the post: “Hello @landroversa It is the very first and only one in the country and it’s in my porte cochère.

“Delivered by the gorgeous @minniedlamini… it’s been an amazing day!!!

“Supremely proud and delighted to be the brand ambassador.”

At a starting price of R2 831 000, the luxury carmaker designed its new Range Rover SVR Carbon Edition with the following features.

Extensive carbon fibre detailing adds even more attitude to what has been described as the most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever created.

The bonnet features an exposed carbon centre section with functionally integrated air vents.

SVR Performance seats finished in perforated Windsor leather deliver 30kg weight saving and 423kW 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine powers the Range Rover Sport SVR from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.