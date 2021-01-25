Minnie Dlamini-Jones takes a trip down memory lane

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared a 21-year old photograph of herself and doctor Langa Mngoma on Instagram recently. Minnie took her fans and followers for a trip down memory lane as she expressed how grateful she was to have ”sisters” like doctor Langa Mngoma and musician Nandi Madida, who pushed each other to the max but still remain close knit over two decades later. In the caption she wrote: ”What we're gon' do, right here, is go back, way back back into time” 😂. This was the year 2000, @drlangamngoma and I choreographed our duo/group performance to It’s Raining Men🤣 at our modelling graduation for @roberta_alessandri_models. “This was my first modelling graduation, and we won best duo/group performance. @nandi_madida won overall model of the year, @drlangamngoma came 2nd and I came 3rd. ”The following year @drlangamngoma and I dominated again getting tie first place 🥇 (Nandi was thankfully in highschool 😜). I entered many pageants and lost all of them, until 2002 when I won my first pageant and then went on to win Little Miss South Africa.”

Minnie explained that she’s heard the word ”no” far more times than she’s heard ”yes” and it has trained her for the career she has today.

Lastly, she said she was grateful to the Mngoma family.

”I’m so grateful for my sisters, we pushed each other, we competed hard but we always maintained love.

“A win for one was a win for all!!! Growing up with the Mngoma family was beautiful, we had the best childhood ❤️.

“I’m so happy our families are still super close today after all these years. As the saying goes ’It takes a village...’ #MyVillage.”

Musician and media personality Nandi Madida acknowledged Minnie’s post, commenting: ”You both have always been so beautiful! 😍😍Great memories! Good times 😂😂😂 @minniedlamini @drlangamngoma ♥️”.

Doctor Langa Mngoma commented: “Aaaaaaah my love ❤️❤️❤️such amazing memories, literally all my favourite childhood memories have you in them. I love you always and I’m so proud of the incredible woman you have become ❤️.”