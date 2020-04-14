Minnie Dlamini-Jones uses her foundation to donate food to the needy





The television presenter took to social media to ask fellow South Africans to help her to help with food for those who can't get regular meals due to the lockdown.





"The Minnie Dlamini Foundation and Jaguar Land Rover have joined forces to try feed those around the country who don't have access to regular meals during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Using the hashtag #FeedingSATogether we are looking to raise funds to supply and distribute these communities with Nutriwell food packs and Minnie Dlamini hand sanitizers", she said.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is using her influence as one of South Africa's most followed celebrities on social media to help those most vulnerable during the national lockdown.