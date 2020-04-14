Minnie Dlamini-Jones uses her foundation to donate food to the needy
The Minnie Dlamini Foundation has joined forces with @jaguarsouthafrica & @landroversa to help feed those in need around the country who may not have access to regular meals during the COVID-19 lockdown and beyond. Through the initiative #FeedingSATogether we are working to raise funds to supply and distribute food packs and @mdbodysa hand sanitisers through the South African Red Cross using @landroversa vehicles. We are calling on and challenging any business or individual to donate and help feed South Africa Together. I challenge my fellow @jaguarsouthafrica ambassadors @bouwercarol @bobbyvanjaarsveld & @ttmbha to share this message to your followers. The link to donate is in my bio #FeedingSATogether initiative has already seen the delivery of 90 food packs to the Khyalethu School near Knysna, and with the help of the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) a further 200 packs have been distributed to orphanages and old age homes in Soweto, Daveyton, Germiston, Brakpan and Benoni. 11 Land Rover vehicles have been made available to the South African Red Cross and will be used to reach vulnerable areas. Thank you @diageo for your contribution to the manufacturing of the hand sanitizers. Let’s make a difference together 🙏🏾🇿🇦💎
