Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram
Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini-Jones uses her foundation to donate food to the needy

By Entertainment Writer

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is using her influence as one of South Africa's most followed celebrities on social media to help those most vulnerable during the national lockdown. 

The television presenter took to social media to ask fellow South Africans to help her to help with food for those who can't get regular meals due to the lockdown. 

"The Minnie Dlamini Foundation and Jaguar Land Rover have joined forces to try feed those around the country who don't have access to regular meals during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Using the hashtag #FeedingSATogether we are looking to raise funds to supply and distribute these communities with Nutriwell food packs and Minnie Dlamini hand sanitizers", she said. 

The "Becoming Mrs Jones" star further said that Jaguar South Africa has made cars available to distribute the packs.

"All we need it you. No donation is too little or too much. We are looking for you to donate as little as R20 and as much as you possibly can to help feed those in need. We are calling on companies, businesses and individuals to help feed South Africa together. 

Watch Dlamini-Jones' plea below:

The Minnie Dlamini Foundation has joined forces with @jaguarsouthafrica & @landroversa to help feed those in need around the country who may not have access to regular meals during the COVID-19 lockdown and beyond. Through the initiative #FeedingSATogether we are working to raise funds to supply and distribute food packs and @mdbodysa hand sanitisers through the South African Red Cross using @landroversa vehicles. We are calling on and challenging any business or individual to donate and help feed South Africa Together. I challenge my fellow @jaguarsouthafrica ambassadors @bouwercarol @bobbyvanjaarsveld & @ttmbha to share this message to your followers. The link to donate is in my bio #FeedingSATogether initiative has already seen the delivery of 90 food packs to the Khyalethu School near Knysna, and with the help of the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) a further 200 packs have been distributed to orphanages and old age homes in Soweto, Daveyton, Germiston, Brakpan and Benoni. 11 Land Rover vehicles have been made available to the South African Red Cross and will be used to reach vulnerable areas. Thank you @diageo for your contribution to the manufacturing of the hand sanitizers. Let’s make a difference together 🙏🏾🇿🇦💎

