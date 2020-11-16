Minnie Dlamini-Jones warns fans of son’s fake social media account

New mom and media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones warns fans of fake social media accounts in her son’s name. The newborn is barely a week old and there are already multiple bogus accounts in his name. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, shortly after the big announcement of her son’s arrival, the “Becoming Mrs Jones” star told her fans that her son does not have a social media account and that she will not be posting any of his pictures on social media. The “Homeground” host sent out this strong message, she wrote: “My child does not and will not have a social media account until I say so. please, don’t follow fake accounts and I will nor be posting any of his images as a result.” Picture: Minnie Dlamini-Jones Instagram Stories The particular account that Dlamini-Jones made reference to has just over 150 00followers already.

On Monday, her husband Quinton Jones and her announced that they have welcomed their son.

The doting mom also revealed her baby’s name in a cute post.

She wrote: “Our King has arrived ”Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones.“

While we wait for the proud parents to decide on the son’s social media presence, Mzansi wait with bated breath for snaps of the new member family.

We look at some of the local celebrity kids who have their own Instagram accounts.

Baby Bean

She is Linda Mtoba’s daughter. The one-year-old has over 70K followers and counting.

Bean is already building her own brand with a number of baby brands that she is already representing, talk about making boss moves.

Baby Billiinare

Kenny Kunene’s son, Remo Kunene. He is a brand influencer and he has just under 200K followers.

Sbahle Mzizi

Daughter of TV host Ntando Duma and musician Junior De Rocka. The three-year-old has over 710K followers.

Khumo Olwethuthando Mahlangu

The young social media sensation and entrepreneur is the daughter of comedian Tall Ass Mo and reality TV star Mome Mahlangu.

Khumo has her own range of kiddies hair and body kids care and she has over 52K followers.

Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle and AKA’s daughter currently has a whopping 1 million followers and she is only four years old.