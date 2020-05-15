Minnie Dlamini on the entertainment industry: 'clout doesn't pay the bills'

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has taken to Twitter to express her frustrations about the South African entertainment industry.

The "Becoming Mrs. Jones" star said that the current lockdown South Africa is exposing the industry for what it is.

"This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over hyped PR stunts!!! Things aren't what they seem... We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills", she tweeted.

This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over hyped PR stunts!!! Things aren't what they seem... We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills.. 💎 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) May 14, 2020





Sizwe said that some celebrities lived beyond their means.





"It’s not necessarily underpaid though. Some ninjas just live way beyond their means", he said.

It’s not necessarily underpaid though. Some ninjas just live way beyond their means. https://t.co/IUa2qayt6i — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 14, 2020





See reactions below:

