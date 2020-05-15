Minnie Dlamini on the entertainment industry: 'clout doesn't pay the bills'
Her tweet got many reactions including one from fellow celebrity, Sizwe Dhlomo.
This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over hyped PR stunts!!! Things aren't what they seem... We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills.. 💎— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) May 14, 2020
Many agreed with Sizwe including rapper Tumi Molekane.
It’s not necessarily underpaid though. Some ninjas just live way beyond their means. https://t.co/IUa2qayt6i— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 14, 2020
Artist must stop living the life they can't afford, Gucci and LV will give them relief funds 😂— Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMpofus) May 14, 2020
K.O is one of the ninjas that be living fine , you never know if he's broke or not. He's always been the same . I like him so— SKHANDA WORLD 2020 (@MoneriMandla) May 14, 2020
Don't try me...— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) May 14, 2020
You and I have been having this conversation for the last ten years. 😕— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) May 14, 2020
I've mentioned this before. Some folks are simply living way beyond their means but still want to stunt on others or spew remarks on how everyone else should manage their money.— #IAmCredipple🌍 (@SibzMan) May 14, 2020
Too many peeps are funding their lifestyle with a ridiculous amount of debt. But, to each their own🙌🏾
Beyond their means pic.twitter.com/25dG6k9Nl9— la Quica (@Motalaote_Bw) May 14, 2020