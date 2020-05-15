EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini on the entertainment industry: 'clout doesn't pay the bills'

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has taken to Twitter to express her frustrations about the South African entertainment industry. 

The "Becoming Mrs. Jones" star said that the current lockdown South Africa is exposing the industry for what it is. 

"This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over hyped PR stunts!!! Things aren't what they seem... We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills", she tweeted. 
Her tweet got many reactions including one from fellow celebrity, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Sizwe said that some celebrities lived beyond their means. 

"It’s not necessarily underpaid though. Some ninjas just live way beyond their means", he said.
Many agreed with Sizwe including rapper Tumi Molekane. 

See reactions below:
