Minnie Dlamini reflects on life-changing call to join ‘Live AMP’

How time has flown by, it’s quite hard to believe that media personality Minnie Dlamini has been in the South African entertainment industry for over a decade. Her career began on former SABC 1 music show “Live Amp”, when she won a presenter search competition.

Taking to Instagram, the "Homeground" presenter took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the events leading up to her getting that life-changing call. At the time of taking the leap to enter the presenter search, Dlamini was a student at UCT. She got real with her followers as she detailed the space she was in at the time. "I was hardly ever at res but this time I was feeling dejected. I wasn’t taking school seriously, I had this massive social life that I couldn’t afford and I felt like I had really made a mess of my opportunity to go to university.

“I went from being this ‘overachieving star student’ to a person I didn’t even recognise,” she shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) In her caption, which was accompanied by a video of her on set, along with the show’s former presenters Sizwe Dhlomo and Bonang Matheba, Dlamini recalled seeing the call to action to enter the “Live AMP” presenter search and said a flame was reignited and she had to enter. “They were going all over the country and ‘it could be you’, I remember the ad said. I got excited, I felt like this was my shot and I was going to take it,” she explained.

She detailed how Matheba and Dhlomo were “consummate professionals”, which pushed her to work hard to be worthy of sharing a stage with the two. “I started working as an intern at the production company that produced ‘Live’. I did every job I could find. I ran errands, delivered tapes for archive, booked crew for shoots and live shows,” she shared. Matheba took to Dlamini’s comments to thank her and remarked that the journey was unforgettable, among “the best memories”.

