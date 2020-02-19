Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram

DStv and Mzansi Magic announced that the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA), will be hosted by none other than homegrown celebrity, presenter, beauty entrepreneur and producer Minnie Dlamini. The much-loved SA media personality first burst onto our screens in 2010 as a presenter of various sport and music shows.

She later moved to acting in her debut on M-Net’s soapie "The Wild", and later joined Mzansi Magic’s Sunday night drama, Rockville.

2017 saw South Africans get a rare glimpse into her very private life leading up to her glamorous nuptials in a three-part reality series titled Becoming Mrs Jones. Minnie currently co-hosts Mzansi Magic’s lifestyle-meets-sports show Homeground, which features live celebrity interviews, and the hottest sporting highlights from the week.

Minnie is more than thrilled to be presenting this exciting event. “Being part of the MultiChoice family has been a great honour for me not only as part of the productions that I work on, but to have the team bestow such a big responsibility is something I do not take for granted.