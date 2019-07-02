Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

Minnie Dlamini-Jones served her 2.9 million followers with a racy snap on Instagram as she posed legs crossed, with only her long weave covering her breasts. Sharing the intimate snap on social media, Dlamini-Jones who recently launched her cosmetic range “MD Body”, simply captioned the post:” Celebrate your skin 💎 #MDSkincare”

The star has in recent history suffered at the hands of of bodyshamerss and she had to constantly defend herself especially when rumours of her pregnancy started doing the rounds on social media.

With the photograph she shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, has shut down ‘chubby’ critics.

The post which has garnered more than 76 000 likes in less than three hours, nearly broke the internet as her industry friends and fans flooded the “Homeground” star with messages of shock and admiration.

"MINENHLE! What perfection is this now!??", commented "The Queen" star Khanya Mkangisa.

"Yep. Okay. That’s what we SPOKE about. Everybody calm down. 😂 my friends are HOT," wrote Idols judge and former Metro FM host Unathi Nkayi.

"Finish us!!!" added "Love Lives Here" star Thando Thabethe.

"Um. I’ll take a 2000l container of #MDSkincare, Please and thank you. wrote SABC news anchor Mel Bala.

"Ayeye🔥" commented actor and fellow “Homeground” host Lungile Radu.

Dlamini-Jones, who, officially launched her range over the weekend said the products are for everyone who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful and is available at Clicks stores nationwide.

"I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are so worth it! It’s a product I use & love and I hope you will too," she shared on Instagram.