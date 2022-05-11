Minnie Dlamini threatens legal action after cheating allegations

Producer and actress Minnie Dlamini has responded to recent cheating allegations. This follows rampant speculation on Twitter around the reason for her divorce from Quinton Jones.

Dlamini has been dragged for being romantically linked to notorious businessman Edwin Sodi on social media. Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khwawula stoked the rumour mill, when he tweeted: “Rumour has it Edwin Sodi and Minnie Dlamini kept their spark alight while Dlamini Jones was married. “It is also said that his private jet was put to good use entertaining Minnie Dlamini and her friends.”

Rumour has it Edwin Sodi and Minnie Dlamini kept their spark alight whilst Dlamini-Jones was married. It is also said, that his private jet was put to good use entertaining Minnie Dlamini and her friends. pic.twitter.com/uzNoAOk83X — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 10, 2022 Trolls wasted little time weighing in, some pulling receipts from Sodi’s past. “We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious,” read the statement issued by Dlamini and Jones. “Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful, in a matter that is already sensitive to us.

“Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes, without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. “These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child. “Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties,” read the joint statement.

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/vWyyON8Vxa — Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) May 11, 2022 Dlamini and Jones tied the knot in a traditional wedding on July 8, 2017. They then held a white wedding on September 16, with the exclusive coverage rights sold to MultiChoice. The three-part documentary “Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones” aired on Vuzu Amp, and was the highest-rated show on the channel. On November 16, 2020, the couple welcomed their son Netha Makhosini Jones.

