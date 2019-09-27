Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Khosini Dlamini. Picture: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini-Jones's brother Khosini has died after being in ICU for several weeks, the family's spokesperson confirmed on Friday. This comes after Khosini suffered from a brain aneurysm earlier this month, which led to him being admitted.

The Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato confirmed Khosini's death to IOL Entertainment.

"It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days.

"He passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him.