Minnie from 'Little Women: Atlanta' dies

Reality star, Ashley Ross, who is mostly known as Minnie on "Little Women: Atlanta", is dead following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.

According to Ross' personal publicist Liz Dixson, who spoke to People, the TV star was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 pm on Sunday.

Ross succumbed to her injuries on Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10.30pm adds Dixson. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

The news was announced on the star's Instagram account by her management.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of 'Little Women Atlanta' has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time", the statement read.