Minnie from 'Little Women: Atlanta' dies
Reality star, Ashley Ross, who is mostly known as Minnie on "Little Women: Atlanta", is dead following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.
According to Ross' personal publicist Liz Dixson, who spoke to People, the TV star was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 pm on Sunday.
Ross succumbed to her injuries on Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10.30pm adds Dixson. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.
The news was announced on the star's Instagram account by her management.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of 'Little Women Atlanta' has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time", the statement read.
Ross's longtime co-star Amanda Salinas shared an emotional tribute shortly after the news broke on Instagram.
"As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is."
In 2016, Ross kicked off the "Atlanta" spin-off of Lifetime's hit show "Little Women: LA" alongside castmates Ms Juicy, Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins.
Affectionately known as Minnie by her fans, during her time on the show fans watched her fight obesity whilst she fought with many of her cast members.